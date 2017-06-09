General Election 2017: Conservatives hold Nuneaton

Image caption Marcus Jones MP celebrates holding Nuneaton for the Conservatives

Nuneaton has been held by the Conservatives with a majority of 4,739.

The marginal constituency is known as a bellwether seat, as it changes hands between Labour and the Tories and tends to go with whichever party forms the government.

The party also held seats in Warwickshire North and Stratford-on-Avon.

Incumbent Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones was re-elected, securing 23,755 votes.

Mr Jones, who was followed by Labour's Philip Johnson with 19,016 votes, said he was "absolutely delighted".

The town is the place where in 2015 at 1am Ed Miliband knew he had lost the election for Labour.

Of the remaining candidates, UKIP's Craig Carpenter received 1,619 votes, Liberal Democrat Richard Brighton-Knight received 914 and the Green Party candidate Chris Brookes received 763.

Following his win Mr Jones defended Theresa May's decision to call the election.

"[Mrs] May was right to call an election," he said.

"We set out a clear manifesto to take the country forward…and the people of Nuneaton have supported that manifesto."

Warwickshire North, the county's most marginal seat, was held by the Conservative's Craig Tracey who secured 26,860 votes, a majority of 8,510.

Labour's Julie Jackson received 18,350 votes, Lib Dem James Cox received 1,028 and Green candidate Keith Kondakor took 940.

The party also held Stratford-on-Avon with a 20,958 majority for Nadhim Zahawi who secured 32,657 votes.

Meanwhile, Conservative Mark Pawsey held his seat in Rugby, securing 27,872 votes - a majority of 8,212.