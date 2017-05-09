Five held in Coventry on suspicion of terror funding

Five men have been arrested in Coventry on suspicion of funding terrorism.

The men, who are aged between 36 and 38, were arrested earlier at a residential address under the Terrorism Act 2000, West Midlands Police said.

"Today's arrests were pre-planned and there was no risk to the public's safety," a police spokesman said.

Officers are searching a number of properties in the city. The force said it had a maximum of 36 hours to charge, release or bail the men.

Officers can also apply to a court for a warrant of further detention under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, the spokesman added.

