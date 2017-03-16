Man goes to police after 'racist attack' in Coventry

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in December 2016 near the SkyDome arena

A man has voluntarily gone to police after an alleged racial assault on a Polish woman.

The 34-year-old victim had her nose broken and suffered a fractured cheekbone.

The woman was walking with her boyfriend when they were confronted. The man allegedly hit her after she confronted him for racially abusing her.

The 20-year-old went to police after West Midlands Police issued an appeal.

The attack happened at the Coventry SkyDome Arena in December last year.

