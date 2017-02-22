Shakespeare actors 1,600 miles apart use rehearsal 'window'

Shakespeare students are rehearsing their lines together - even though they are 1,600 miles apart.

The link up between Coventry University and University of Tampere, in Finland, has been made possible by a giant digital window developed by the two institutions.

Project co-ordinator Tom Gorman said: "In Finland they have virtually no Shakespeare expertise, so that is where we got involved.

"We wanted to find a way to work together without having to travel."