Shakespeare actors 1,600 miles apart use rehearsal 'window'
22 February 2017 Last updated at 14:32 GMT
Shakespeare students are rehearsing their lines together - even though they are 1,600 miles apart.
The link up between Coventry University and University of Tampere, in Finland, has been made possible by a giant digital window developed by the two institutions.
Project co-ordinator Tom Gorman said: "In Finland they have virtually no Shakespeare expertise, so that is where we got involved.
"We wanted to find a way to work together without having to travel."