Leamington Spa sees 33 un-taxed cars clamped in two days

Clamping, release fees and storage charges - phrases to send a chill through motorists.

More and more drivers, according to data, are becoming acquainted with them - with 33 cars in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, clamped during a two-day period.

It is the handiwork of the DVLA which is literally clamping down on vehicles with unpaid tax.

Figures obtained by the BBC suggest there are now more than 9,000 clampings a month.