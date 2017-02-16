Coventry driver rallies support for the yellow car owner

A picturesque village had a blot on the landscape according to at least one disgruntled onlooker.

The "eyesore" in Bibury, Gloucestershire, was not a modern building or unsightly conservatory but a car for which its yellow hue caused much ado - in the form of vandalism.

The act has got motors running, especially those of sympathetic yellow car owners; among them a Coventry man.

As an act of solidarity with the vandalised car's owner, he has organised a convoy of yellow vehicles.