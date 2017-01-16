Police inquiry over fox 'killing' footage in Warwickshire

A hunt saboteurs group is claiming they saw hunt hounds on top of a fox, trying to kill it.

Members of the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs Group say they witnessed the incident in a driveway near Shuttington, in Warwickshire, on Saturday.

The fox was taken away from the dogs, they say, but died soon after.

Warwickshire Police said it had a received a report about the claims and is investigating.

The Atherstone Hunt has been contacted for a comment.

Some people may find the following footage distressing.