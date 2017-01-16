Police inquiry over fox 'killing' footage in Warwickshire
16 January 2017 Last updated at 18:21 GMT
A hunt saboteurs group is claiming they saw hunt hounds on top of a fox, trying to kill it.
Members of the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs Group say they witnessed the incident in a driveway near Shuttington, in Warwickshire, on Saturday.
The fox was taken away from the dogs, they say, but died soon after.
Warwickshire Police said it had a received a report about the claims and is investigating.
The Atherstone Hunt has been contacted for a comment.
Some people may find the following footage distressing.