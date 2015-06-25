Man who died following Stratford-upon-Avon attack named
- 25 June 2015
A man who died following reports of an assault in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, has been named.
Tristram Wallace, aged 36, of Arden Street, is thought to have died after an attack in his street on Monday afternoon.
Five people arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody after officers were granted extra time to question them.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.