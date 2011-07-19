Fire crews tackle Gaydon landfill site blaze

Emergency crews in Warwickshire have been tackling a fire in 300 tonnes of garden waste at a landfill site

Around 20 firefighters were called to the Gaydon landfill site, in Banbury Road at just after midnight.

The fire, on open land at the site, also involved a van, a loading shovel and a diesel tank.

Crews from Southam, Fenny Compton and Leamington Spa have been using agricultural vehicles to move unburnt refuse away from the fire.