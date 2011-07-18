Coventry police issue warning about stolen detonators

Image caption Fog signals give an audible warning to train drivers that workers are on the line

Dangerous railway equipment has been stolen from a van in Coventry.

Police have issued a warning after various items including detonators were stolen from a SkyBlue Rail contractor's van in Willenhall.

The break-in happened outside St James Court, in St James Lane, between midnight and 0700 BST on Sunday.

Six fog signals, which give an audible warning to the driver as the train passes over the signal that workers are on the line ahead, were taken.

Sgt Wayne Eley said: "These fog signals are specialist equipment that are of no use or value to those who have stolen them.

"They can be extremely hazardous to anyone who isn't professionally trained in their use and we are very keen to return them to the railway contractor.

"If you know who has them, have been offered the items for sale or simply wish to leave them somewhere anonymously for collection - please let us know.

"Our main priority is taking them out of the community and out of harm's way."

Anyone with information is asked to call Coventry Police or alternatively information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers.