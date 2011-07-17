Leamington Spa family with ill son want bigger house

Image caption Jake Leach with his mother Dawn Allaway

A fundraising event for a Warwickshire family with a severely disabled son raised enough money to buy him an automated wheelchair.

Jake Leach, aged 15, of Leamington Spa, has a rare condition which can cause him to have up to 70 seizures a day.

His family live in a two-bedroom flat but say they need a home which can be adapted to suit his needs.

Warwick District Council has said when a property becomes available it will be offered to the family.

Jake has Ohtahara Syndrome - a severe form of epilepsy which leaves patients severely disabled.

His parents act as his full-time carers and they also have a nine-month old daughter.

I know one day he is not going to wake up Vic Allaway

His father, Vic Allaway, said in the mornings they would hope they could hear him moving.

"If we don't, I am frightened to tap on the door and open it," he said.

"When I do see him wake up it is a blessing.

"I know one day he is not going to wake up."

Warwick District Council said the family had been awarded a priority banding.

A spokeswoman said they would be made an offer of accommodation suitable for their needs.

"There is a letter in the post today to advise them, we can't give a time scale at the moment because we do not know what properties will become available, but as soon as a property which is suitable becomes available, it will be offered to the family," she said.

Jake's mother, Dawn Allaway, said she would like to have a room big enough to turn into a sensory room for Jake.

The event, held in Tiddington near Stratford-upon-Avon at the weekend, was organised by Jake's family and friends.