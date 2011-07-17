Coventry & Warwickshire

Leamington Spa family with ill son want bigger house

Image caption Jake Leach with his mother Dawn Allaway

A fundraising event for a Warwickshire family with a severely disabled son raised enough money to buy him an automated wheelchair.

Jake Leach, aged 15, of Leamington Spa, has a rare condition which can cause him to have up to 70 seizures a day.

His family live in a two-bedroom flat but say they need a home which can be adapted to suit his needs.

Warwick District Council has said when a property becomes available it will be offered to the family.

Jake has Ohtahara Syndrome - a severe form of epilepsy which leaves patients severely disabled.

His parents act as his full-time carers and they also have a nine-month old daughter.

His father, Vic Allaway, said in the mornings they would hope they could hear him moving.

"If we don't, I am frightened to tap on the door and open it," he said.

"When I do see him wake up it is a blessing.

"I know one day he is not going to wake up."

Warwick District Council said the family had been awarded a priority banding.

A spokeswoman said they would be made an offer of accommodation suitable for their needs.

"There is a letter in the post today to advise them, we can't give a time scale at the moment because we do not know what properties will become available, but as soon as a property which is suitable becomes available, it will be offered to the family," she said.

Jake's mother, Dawn Allaway, said she would like to have a room big enough to turn into a sensory room for Jake.

The event, held in Tiddington near Stratford-upon-Avon at the weekend, was organised by Jake's family and friends.

