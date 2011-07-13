Van sheds load of lager across M6 motorway

Image caption The van was carrying crates of lager when it overturned

A van has shed a load of lager on to a motorway in Warwickshire.

One man suffered minor injuries and another was uninjured when the van they were in overturned on the M6 at junction two northbound.

The road was closed at about 1130 BST after hundreds of cans of lager were spilled across the road.

The link road between the M69 southbound and the M6 northbound, near Coventry, was closed until just after 1600 BST.

'Minor injuries'

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Crews arrived to find a van that was on its side and significantly damaged after it had overturned and shed its load.

"The driver and passenger, both men, had managed to get out of the vehicle.

"The passenger was uninjured and the driver, who was in his 30s, had suffered minor injuries."

She added the driver was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment and treatment.