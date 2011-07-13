Jimmy Hill statue: Final touches for Coventry unveiling

Coventry City Football Club's heritage is being celebrated, as a statue of Jimmy Hill nears completion.

Twelve months ago the club announced plans to put up a statue of the 82-year-old former manager outside the city's Ricoh Arena.

The seven-foot bronze, costing about £100,000, is almost finished ahead of being unveiled by Mr Hill on 28 July.

The ex-club chairman Joe Elliot said he was "delighted" with the results achieved by creator Nicolas Dimbleby.

'Retro' style

Mr Elliot visited the foundry where the statue is being completed.

He said: "It brings Coventry City heritage to the forefront at the Ricoh and that's very, very important.

"You can tell with the kit this year they've gone back to retro style and the statue of Jimmy just brings that even more."

Jimmy Hill is widely credited with responsibility for Coventry City's promotion to the old Division One in 1967. He went on to became one of the best known faces in television.

Mr Elliot said the 82-year-old former football manager will be "over the moon" to see the finished statue, adding: "I'm sure he will be absolutely delighted. There will be a tear in his eye, he does get a bit emotional.

"He loves Coventry and loves coming back here."

Creator Nicolas Dimbleby said: "The challenge was to both make an iconic image that was familiar and to make it personal to me and the essence of Jimmy. The real critics will be the fans that are going to see it."

The cost of the statue was met by fans through a campaign of fundraising appeals. A day of activities has been planned for the statue unveiling at the Ricoh Arena on Thursday, 28 July.