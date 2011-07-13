Man accused of murder after Leamington Spa bus death

A man has been charged with the murder of a pedestrian who was struck by a bus in Leamington Spa.

Ian Chaundy, 47, is accused of killing Paul Carscadden, who died after being injured in Bath Street in the town last month.

Mr Chaundy, of Avenue Road, Leamington, is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court later.

He was remanded in custody after being charged when he attended the town's police station on Tuesday.

Mr Carscadden, 40, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, at about 2330 BST, on 24 June.