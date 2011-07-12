Warning about fake 'toxic' vodka in Warwickshire

Shoppers in Warwickshire are being warned about a counterfeit batch of vodka which could cause blindness due to a dangerous ingredient.

Trading Standards were alerted by a woman in Bedworth about a bottle of Glen's Vodka she had purchased.

Tests showed it contained high levels of methanol. Ingesting high levels can affect the eyesight and could result in permanent blindness, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Trading Standards.

'Easily identified'

"Officers have not been able to pinpoint where the bottle was purchased but have visited off-licences and retailers across the town and to date, no further counterfeit bottles have been discovered or reported," a spokesman said.

"Genuine Glen's Vodka (70cl) can be easily identified.

"It will only be bottled in a bottle supplied by Allied Glass Containers. This bottle has a small AGC logo on the base of the bottle.

"The front and back labels on the counterfeit bottles also appear to be self-adhesive as there is no visible glue pattern.

"Genuine Glen's Vodka (70cl) labels are applied by a labelling machine using a wet adhesive that produces a distinctive glue pattern on the back of the label resulting in horizontal lines, approximately 2mm apart."