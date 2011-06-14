BBC Coventry & Warwickshire's charity partner appeal

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire is looking for a local charity to be an exclusive partner in the biggest appeal we have ever launched.

The aim is to involve every listener in a powerful campaign that makes a dramatic impact on the lives of local people.

Appeal details Appeal document [25KB] Most computers will open PDF documents automatically, but you may need Adobe Reader Download the reader here

If your charity is interested, please download the appeal document linked on the right to find out what we need from you, and what you can expect from us.

If you then wish to proceed with a formal application, we will send you all the details you need.

If you would like to know more, please email cwappeal@bbc.co.uk or call 02476 55 1000.