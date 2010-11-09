Image caption The plans are part of moves to save £60m

Children travelling to faith schools in Warwickshire may lose free bus passes under new proposals.

Some students attending schools Catholic or Church of England schools in the county, currently get free travel to certain schools.

However, the county council is proposing that from September 2012 the scheme would only be eligible if the children are from low income families.

The council has begun a consultation over the plans.

The move is among measures being considered to help the council save £60m over the next four years.

About 1,200 primary and secondary children in the county currently get free bus passes under the scheme.

Councillor Heather Timms from the Children, Young People and Families department said: "In the current financial climate, Warwickshire County Council needs to make significant savings so we are reviewing this transport subsidy along with all of the non-statutory services offered to students and their families."

She added all responses to the consultation would be carefully considered before any decisions were taken in the new year.

The council said new applicants would only be eligible for free travel if they were attending the nearest school to their home address or if they were from low income families.