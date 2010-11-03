A burglar has threatened a man with a knife after breaking into a vet's surgery in Warwickshire.

The man broke into the veterinary centre in King Street, Bedworth, shortly before 0300 BST on 28 October.

He threatened a member of staff who was living above the vets before leaving with a laptop computer, a mobile phone and a coat, police said.

The burglar was described as white, aged about 40 to 50, tall and wearing a beanie hat.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Warwickshire Police.