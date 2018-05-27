Cornwall

Looe man 'clipped' by car needs surgery after cliff fall

  • 27 May 2018
Looe Class D inshore lifeboat Image copyright Rnli
Image caption The badly injured man was rescued from the edge of the water by the RNLI's inshore lifeboat

A man has undergone surgery after he was seriously injured falling down a wooded cliffside.

The 38-year-old was walking home in the early hours when he fell 50m (164ft) in Looe, Cornwall.

He was located near the water's edge by firefighters using a thermal imaging camera and rescued by the Looe inshore lifeboat.

It is thought he may have been hit by a vehicle which failed to stop and police are appealing for witnesses.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the man told officers he had been "clipped" by the wing mirror of a vehicle.

The man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where he underwent surgery for a suspected broken hip. His condition is not known.

Police appealed for anybody with information to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites