Image copyright BBC / Mammouth Screen / Kwerky Knits Image caption Angela Blay said she "wanted her own little Ross"

The cast of the hit BBC One drama Poldark have been re-created as woollen knitted figures that are selling all over the world, the woman behind the dolls has said.

The characters are the creation of Poldark superfan and knitting addict Angela Blay, 50, who has sold about 70.

Programme-maker Mammouth Screen said it was very pleased the cast had "inspired such creativeness".

Ms Blay, from Suffolk, said what started as a hobby was now her day job.

Image copyright Kwerky Knits Image caption A fan of the dolls, Celia Fox, began the trend of photographing them in scenes

Image copyright BBC/Mammouth Screen Image caption The drama created "phenomenal media interest", makers said

The music teacher first made a woollen Ross Poldark - played by Aidan Turner - when the first series aired in March 2015, peaking with 9.4 million viewers.

Ms Blay has since been inundated with requests on social media for the dolls, selling them across the UK and as far away as the US, Canada, Australia and Tasmania.

Image copyright Mammouth Screen / BBC Image caption Caroline and Dwight brought more romance to the drama

Image copyright Kwerky Knits Image caption Caroline and Dwight "Enknyts" steal a moment in the woods

The "Kwerky Knits" dolls, which sell for £34 each, are now pictured and shared on social media posing in various back-drops, and have their own social media brand, The Knitdarks.

The drama, based on Winston Graham's novels, has been filmed along Cornwall's dramatic coastline, where Ms Blay has sold "quite a few" knits.

Image copyright BBC / Mammouth Screen / Kwerky Knits Image caption Beatie Edney, who plays Prudie, ordered her own doll, Ms Blay said

Image copyright @amandarprescott Image caption One fan shared her "George Wooleggan", pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange

Ms Blay, from Elmswell, near Bury St Edmunds, has also sold 120 patterns, for fans to make their own Poldark dolls.

She said Mammouth Screen, which makes the drama for the BBC, was not able to license the knits as official merchandise, but did support the "adorable and silly" concept.

Image copyright Kwerky Knits Image caption Angela Blay said it took seven or eight hours to make each doll, which are about 23cm (9in) high

Image copyright UKTV/Nick Hardcastle/BBC / Kwerky Knits Image caption Ms Blay has knitted other on-screen characters, including Mr Darcy from the BBC's Pride and Prejudice

In a statement, the company said: "It's great that the Poldark stories and our wonderful cast have inspired such creativeness - although we're not sure how well knitted Ross would fare swimming in the Cornish sea..."

It is understood series four of Poldark will air on the BBC in June.