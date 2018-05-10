Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dean Lowe beat his girlfriend to death with a metal pole and a rock

A man who beat his girlfriend to death with a rock and a metal pole before flushing her body parts down the toilet has been found guilty of murder.

Dean Lowe, 33, killed Kirby Noden and disposed of her body from their flat in Marazion, Cornwall, in January 2017.

He later told relatives on Facebook he "chopped [her] up and put [her] down the toilet", Truro Crown Court heard.

Lowe, who denied murder, was not in court for the verdict and will be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecuting, Paul Dunkels QC, said Ms Noden's blood was on the weapons used to murder her as well as being spattered around the flat and "soaked into the bed's mattress".

Lowe told a cousin: "She's dead and has been chopped up and put down the toilet and in the bins down the road."

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The body of Kirby Noden has never been found

The victim's body has not been found and she has not been seen since January last year.

Originally from Winsford in Cheshire, the couple moved to the south west, living first in Torquay before settling in Marazion.

Mr Lowe claimed she had set him up by spraying her own blood on the walls.