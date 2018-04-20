Image copyright Google Image caption Sunningdale House overlooks the boating lake in Perranporth

Residents have been removed from a care home by Cornwall Council after concerns over the quality of care they were being provided.

The owners of Sunningdale House in Perranporth have replaced the home's management team as a result.

South West Care Homes said the home remains open but added: "Care wasn't reaching its usual high standards."

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have visited the home twice in the last month.

In a statement the council said: "The council has taken the decision to find alternative care provision for the residents it funds at Sunningdale.

"We are working closely with families and partners and support is available for those people who fund their own care if they wish to move."

The council would not give any further details about what prompted its actions.

Sunningdale House, which overlooks the boating lake in Perranporth, was rated "good" by the care watchdog in July 2017.

South West Care Homes said: "We are now working with the CQC and the council to reassure them that the quality of our care has returned to our exacting criteria."

A CQC report is expected to be released in the coming weeks.