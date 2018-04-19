Image copyright Perranporth Fire Image caption The plane which crashed is a Reims-Cessna F172H - a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft

A pilot has minor injuries after his light aircraft crashed into a field.

The four-seater plane came down close to a garage near St Agnes in Cornwall just before 14:30 BST.

The pilot was given first aid by paramedics at nearby Sevenmilestone garage before being taken to hospital by South Western Ambulance Service.

Farmer Paul Nichols said: "The fire brigade are here working around the aeroplane, which is upside down in the field."

Mr Nichols said he started work in his field just after the crash.

"It happened just before I got here," he said. "The road is closed because it's filled with fire engines and police cars."

Image caption The aircraft lost one of its wheels in the crash