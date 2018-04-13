Image copyright SWNS Image caption Brian Matthews falsely claimed £245,246 from 2001 to 2016

A benefits cheat who lied about being a quadriplegic and stole a dead man's identity has been jailed for three and a half years.

Gambling addict Brian Matthews, 51, from Penzance, falsely claimed more than £245,000 over 15 years.

Matthews previously pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and four of giving false statements to obtain benefit.

The judge at Truro Crown Court told Matthews: "You are a conman."

In total he defrauded authorities out of £245,246 from 2001 to 2016 when he was arrested.

The court heard Matthews, who arrived at court on a mobility scooter, fooled doctors into giving him medical documents with fake symptoms.

He also made false benefit claims in the names of his children who had been taken into care shortly after their birth.

Judge Robert Linford said Matthews was disabled but not anywhere near to the extent he claimed.

"Your disability does not explain or excuse your through and through dishonesty," he added.

"You assumed the identity of a dead man and you forged medical reports."

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Brian Matthews arrived at Truro Crown Court on a mobility scooter

Matthews also had a property in Chingford, Essex, and was walking down the street there when he was arrested in February 2016.

An investigation by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) found he worked for various companies until at least 2005 in jobs including a water quality technician.

Prosecutor Jo Martin QC added: "He stole the identity of David Blewett who died in unfortunate circumstances in 2011."

The court heard Matthews started claiming incapacity benefit in 2001 and claimed to have fallen 15ft (4.5m) on to a hard surface while working for the National Rivers Authority.

He said he had "irreversible spinal damage" and could not use his arms and legs.

Miss Martin said at one point in June 2015, Matthews spent £21,800 on gambling websites.

After the hearing, DWP investigator Dave Morris said: "He has managed to commit fraud against almost every part of the benefits system."