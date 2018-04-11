Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Alan Jeal was found with multiple injuries

A man's body discovered on a Cornish beach with a sock in his mouth had a fractured spine, an inquest has heard.

The body of Alan Jeal, 64, was found naked on Perranporth Beach in 2014 apart from one sock and a trainer.

Medical evidence at the ongoing hearing in Truro revealed alcohol in his blood but no drugs.

A statement from his brother, Derek Jeal, at the time said: "His death has left a hole in our lives and we are desperate for answers."

The retired electrician, from Wadebridge, was discovered by an off-duty policeman on the shoreline with earphones also in his mouth, the opening day of the inquest heard.

He had blood around his head, but evidence from a coastguard, Tago McCloud, who attended the scene said he did not believe Mr Jeal had been in the sea for very long.

In a statement, Mr McCloud said: "In my opinion he had entered the sea naked apart from his shoes."

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption CCTV footage of Alan Jeal walking in Wadebridge was featured on BBC Crimewatch

He also said he believed Mr Jeal had entered the water to the north of the spot where he was found, which was near the Watering Hole pub.

Meanwhile, a pathologist told the inquest that Mr Jeal had sustained significant injuries while he was still alive.

Dr Amanda Jeffrey told the hearing: "It's possible this was a very unusual suicide but I cannot exclude another person was involved in his death."

Image copyright Google Image caption Alan Jeal's body was found near a pub on Perranporth Beach

She added that some of the injuries were consistent with a fall from a height.

Dr Jeffrey said she had "no idea" why the sock was in his mouth, saying "it's not something I've come across before. It's most unusual and causes a degree of concern".

She said Mr Jeal "died partially as a result of head and chest injuries as well as the drowning process".

The sock in his mouth did not match the socks he was wearing, but did potentially match some found at his home in Wadebridge, the hearing heard.

The inquest continues.