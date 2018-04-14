Image copyright Bryony-Marie Bedford

A three-year-old boy had to be rescued by fire crews after getting a potty training seat stuck round his neck.

Leyton Bedford-Rankin, from Mullion on the Lizard in Cornwall, was freed on Friday afternoon.

"I have no idea how he got it on," Leyton's mother Bryony-Marie Bedford said.

The youngster told the firefighters "you broke my seat" once freed and has asked his family for a new one, his mother said,

Image copyright Bryony-Marie Bedford Image caption Leyton has only recently begun potty training

Ms Bedford said she was "embarrassed" to call the fire service "if there wasn't an emergency" but dialled 999 after Leyton became "quite frantic".

Crews from Mullion fire station arrived and talked the youngster through how they were going to remove the seat.

"They were using tools, and he kept walking away from them," she said. "But they showed him what they were going to do, and the noise the tools would make before they did it."

On social media, a spokesman for the Mullion fire station said he hoped Leyton would have "less of a pooey day".