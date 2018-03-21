Image copyright Family Image caption Maisie Duncan's parents thanked the community of Looe, Cornwall, for the messages of support

The funeral has been held for a seven-year-old girl killed by a car while playing in the snow earlier this month.

Maisie Duncan died when the car hit her and crashed into a house as she played outside in Looe, Cornwall, on 1 March.

Mourners lined the funeral procession route and St Martin's Church, where the service was held, wearing pink - Maisie's favourite colour.

A family statement read out at the service described Maisie as having a "perfect, innocent heart".

Pink bows were put up around the town on lampposts, gateways, shop fronts, hedges and signs following the death of Maisie, who leaves a twin brother called Charlie.

Image caption Members of the local community wore pink - Maisie's favourite colour - along the route of the procession

Reading the family's statement, the mayor of Looe, councillor Armand Toms, said: "We are all so proud of who she was as a person; never a bad word to say about anyone, and always trying to find a way to help.

"Maisie made a big impact on our lives in the short time she was with us. We will miss her, we will all miss her, but the memory of Maisie will be preserved as a perfect, innocent heart forever."

Image caption Maisie leaves behind a twin brother, Charlie

Maisie's great aunt, Edwina Hannaford, who is also a councillor in Looe, said her parents Abbi Peat and Joe Duncan had been uplifted by support from the Cornish town.

A fundraising page with a target of raising £12,000 for Maisie's family has reached more than £17,000.