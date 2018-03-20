Image caption PC Ryan Canning is suspended from duty with Devon and Cornwall Police

A police officer on trial for rape told a court his alleged victim "completely fabricated" claims she had pushed him away.

Ryan Canning denies assaulting the woman, who cannot be named, at his home in Saltash, Cornwall.

He told Truro Crown Court she had lied and that the sex was between "two consenting adults".

The court heard Mr Canning had met the alleged victim on the dating website Plenty of Fish in May 2014.

The attack is said to have happened between 1 May 2014 and 1 July 2014.

The couple had been on two dates, one at a Plymouth restaurant and a second one at his home, where they had a barbecue.

The woman earlier told the court that on the following evening, she had gone to Mr Canning's house for a coffee and to pick up her car.

She said she had made it clear she did not want sex, but the couple started kissing passionately on the sofa and moved to the floor.

She described how she froze when Mr Canning, an officer with Devon and Cornwall police, allegedly proceeded to have intercourse with her against her will.

'Decent person'

The woman did not report what had happened but it was referred to the police without her knowledge three years later by somebody else.

Mr Canning, 44, of Burraton Combe, told the jury: "We were both two consenting adults having sex."

Asked if he raped the woman, he replied: "Absolutely not. I'm a decent person and a policeman."

During cross-examination, prosecutor Stephen Mooney suggested the woman had pushed his hands away and said no.

"At no point did she once say no or push me away. That is completely fabricated," Mr Canning said.

"So that is a lie?" asked Mr Mooney.

"Absolutely," replied Mr Canning.

The trial continues.