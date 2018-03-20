Image copyright PAul Mirfin Image caption White-out wedding: It's welly boots for the bride at the second attempt

A couple's wedding plans were ruined twice by the recent wintery weather in an "unbelievable" run of bad luck.

Lucinda Shaw and Martin Kelly's big day was called off on 4 March when the so-called Beast from the East engulfed Devon.

In a cruel twist of fate the second "Mini Beast from the East" hit their rescheduled ceremony on Sunday.

The pair, from Exminster, made it third time lucky with another ceremony later.

Image caption Third time lucky: This time the weather held off for the wedding

Image copyright Lord Haldon Hotel Image caption The bride and groom cut the cake in front of a handful of guests who made it to the second ceremony

At their first attempt, the registrar and 60 guests failed to make it to the Lord Haldon Hotel because snow had made the road to the venue impassable.

Miss Shaw 32, described how she was "really upset and disappointed" but the couple postponed their big day to 18 March.

She said "could not believe it" when the snow hit again.

"I thought, 'it won't happen a second time, no way', but then guests were getting stuck and even the groom and best man got stranded half a mile away."

Image copyright Mandy Kelly Image caption Mr Kelly and his best man hitched a ride by tractor

Mr Kelly and his best man finally arrived when a farmer gave them a lift by tractor.

The couple were "married" by the hotel's duty manager Zoe Wakefield in front of the few witnesses who managed to make it.

Ms Wakefield said the ceremony had been "nerve-wracking" but she had "remembered the order" from previous weddings.

"We wanted to make it a day [Lucinda] would not forget and we felt we did it," she said.

To make it official, the couple arranged for the registrar to officiate a third ceremony later.

"We can relax now, the forecast is for sunny spells, not snow," Miss Shaw said.