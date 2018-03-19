Image caption PC Ryan Canning was suspended from duty with Devon and Cornwall Police

A police officer raped a woman he met on an online dating site, a court has heard.

PC Ryan Canning, 44, raped the woman at his house the third time they met, Truro Crown Court was told.

PC Canning, from Burraton Coombe near Saltash, Cornwall, denies carrying out the attack, some time between 1 May and 1 July 2014.

He was suspended from duty with Devon and Cornwall Police at the start of the investigation.

PC Canning met the woman on internet dating site Plenty of Fish, the court heard.

Prosecuting, Stephen Mooney said the woman trusted PC Canning because of his position as a serving police officer.

'Awkward'

They met at a bar in Plymouth and then twice at PC Canning's home.

The court heard on the second meeting at his home, they were kissing on a sofa and PC Canning "wanted to go further", but the woman tried to push him away.

Mr Mooney said: "He carried on regardless and they ended up on the floor with her on her back."

During the alleged rape, the woman told PC Canning she was on her period, it was said.

Mr Mooney said: "His reaction was that he just smirked."

In cross-examination, the alleged victim said she could not remember how the pair had moved to the rug.

"I remember freezing and him lying on top of me," she said.

The court heard PC Canning later sent her a text apologising and saying sorry things had become awkward between them.

When police spoke with PC Canning on 16 May 2017, he denied knowing the woman, however she identified him in a police identity parade, the court was told.

The trial continues.