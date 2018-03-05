Image caption The girl survived after being treated at hospitals in Cornwall and Bristol

A mother accused of poisoning her baby with salt said she had previously been treated like a "silly parent" by paramedics, a court heard.

The mother, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, did not call 999 when her 18-month-old daughter seemed very ill in April 2016.

The baby was taken to hospital after her grandmother called 111, where blood tests revealed high sodium levels.

The mother tearfully denied the charge at Truro Crown Court.

The jury heard the mother, from the St Austell area of Cornwall, phoned her GP surgery for help and messaged her mother and friends as her daughter was repeatedly sick, grew sleepy and developed white lips.

She said she did not call 999 as she had been treated like a "silly parent" by paramedics on a previous occasion.

When asked if she had given the baby salt she replied: "No, I did not".

She said she had no explanation for the high salt levels.

'Haunts me'

She told the court she "had not realised how seriously ill the child had become" and believed that she was "in shock" at the time.

Breaking down in tears she told the jury she could not wake the child up as she waited for an ambulance to arrive.

"In hindsight I kick myself that I didn't do anything sooner or that I didn't push and get her seen.

"It's something that kind of haunts me now", she told the court.

The baby survived after treatment in Cornwall and Bristol.

The mother denies a charge of administering a poison or noxious substance so as to endanger life.

The trial continues.