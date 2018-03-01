Image caption Many roads in Looe were covered in ice and snow at the time of the crash

A seven-year-old girl has been killed as a car crashed into a house in icy conditions.

The Nissan car went into the house in Bodrigan Road, in Looe, Cornwall, at about 14:30 GMT.

The girl, who was understood to have been on the pavement at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

Jim Peters, who lives in Looe, was at the scene shortly after and said the car involved appeared to have lost control in the snow and ice.

More news from Devon and Cornwall

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman confirmed the crash was believed to be weather related.

'Skidded across road'

Mr Peters said: "It's a gradual descent down the road with several bends before getting to a slightly steeper section on a bend.

"It looks as if the car tried to turn right but skidded across the road."

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Bodrigan Road in Looe

Ch Insp Adrian Leisk, head of roads policing across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset, tweeted the death was "truly devastating".

Skip Twitter post by @Adrianleisk @RoadPolAlliance officers now dealing with the death of a 7 year old child in Looe, #Cornwall following a collision with a vehicle. Thoughts and prayers are with the family. Truly devastating news. Please, please do not venture out on to the roads. — Ch Insp Adrian Leisk (@Adrianleisk) March 1, 2018 Report

Snow has been falling in Looe throughout Thursday.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service said they received a call reporting a road traffic collision at 2.29pm.

Nearby roads have been shut while emergency crews deal with the incident.

Police have warned drivers in the area not to travel, with a number of roads in the area closed or impassable.