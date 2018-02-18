Image copyright Pam Brophy Image caption A coastguard helicopter took the angler to hospital from Tintagel Haven

An angler has died after falling into the sea at Tintagel in Cornwall, coastguards have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Tintagel Haven at 00:30 GMT.

Coastguards said the unconscious angler, a 42-year-old man from St Dennis in Cornwall, was pulled from the sea and airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Police said he was among a group of three angling off rocks at the popular tourist destination.

A spokesman for the Port Isaac RNLI crew, which pulled the man from the sea and tried to resuscitate him before he was airlifted, said "thoughts are with the family and friends of the casualty".

Coastguard cliff rescue teams from Polzeath and Boscastle and police officers were also sent to the scene.

There are no suspicious circumstances, said a spokesman for the Devon and Cornwall force.