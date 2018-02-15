Image copyright Isles of Scilly Steamship Company Image caption A previous helicopter service to the isles stopped in 2012, after running for almost 50 years.

The helicopter link between the Isles of Scilly and the mainland is to be reinstated, it has been announced.

The Steamship Company, which also runs Skybus to the Cornish islands, plans to have the link running by May this year.

Tourism bosses said trade suffered when the old service stopped in 2012, after running for almost 50 years.

The owner of Tresco, Robert Dorrien-Smith, has been planning an alternative service from a new helicopter base in Penzance.

Image caption The helicopter will operate six days a week in peak season, with eight flights a day

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company plans to operate a 10-seater AW169 helicopter year-round, from its established airfield at Land's End.

Island Helicopters will operate six days a week in peak season, with eight flights a day, and less frequency in the winter.

If agreed, it will fly to St Mary's Airport and Tresco.

It will be operated by Gloucester-based Specialist Aviation Services (SAS), which already runs Cornwall Air Ambulance from Newquay Airport.

Andrew May, chairman of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, said he was "thrilled" about the announcement, adding: "We know there is demand from thousands of people who have really missed the helicopter since it stopped in 2012."

'Spoiling move'

The Steamship Company previously launched a legal bid against Mr Dorrien-Smith's attempt to establish his own helicopter base.

It said a helicopter service would be better out of its Land's End airport.

Mr Dorrien-Smith said the announcement was a "spoiling move" and he still plans to launch his Penzance service, which is due to begin in spring 2018.