Image copyright Gilbert Adams Image caption Peter Lanyon is considered one of the most significant British landscape painters of the mid-twentieth century

A renowned artist who "transformed" traditional landscape art is being honoured with an exhibition to mark the centenary of his birth.

Peter Lanyon was born in St Ives, Cornwall, in 1918 and the display focuses on his beloved home county.

David Bowie was among his biggest fans and four paintings he owned were auctioned for "well over £1m" in 2016.

'Peter Lanyon: Cornwall Inside Out' at Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert, in St James's, London, is open until 16 March.

Image copyright Lanyon Estate / Modren Art Press 2018 Image caption Peter Lanyon's Trevelgan, 1951, was one of four works owned by singer David Bowie and will feature in the display

It is curated by art historian Toby Treves, who has also published a catalogue of what he says is every piece of the artist's work.

"After the war Peter Lanyon had a great surge of love for Cornwall and transformed traditional landscape art," he said.

"He had the ability to express something in a landscape that no one had been able to do before - he managed to evoke a real feeling of being in the place physically and emotionally, with the most wonderful selection of colours - a remarkable feat."

Lanyon died following a gliding accident in Somerset in 1964.

Image copyright Lanyon Estate, Modern Art Press 2018 Image caption Peter Lanyon's Inshore Fishing is the other piece once owned by David Bowie in the exhibition

Image copyright Lanyon Estate / Modern Art Press 2018 Image caption Peter Lanyon painted Loe Bar with oil on canvas in 1962

Image copyright Lanyon Estate / British Council Collection Image caption Peter Lanyon's painted Bojewyan Farms using oil on board, 1951-2