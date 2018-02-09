St Ives painter Peter Lanyon honoured with exhibition
A renowned artist who "transformed" traditional landscape art is being honoured with an exhibition to mark the centenary of his birth.
Peter Lanyon was born in St Ives, Cornwall, in 1918 and the display focuses on his beloved home county.
David Bowie was among his biggest fans and four paintings he owned were auctioned for "well over £1m" in 2016.
'Peter Lanyon: Cornwall Inside Out' at Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert, in St James's, London, is open until 16 March.
It is curated by art historian Toby Treves, who has also published a catalogue of what he says is every piece of the artist's work.
"After the war Peter Lanyon had a great surge of love for Cornwall and transformed traditional landscape art," he said.
"He had the ability to express something in a landscape that no one had been able to do before - he managed to evoke a real feeling of being in the place physically and emotionally, with the most wonderful selection of colours - a remarkable feat."
Lanyon died following a gliding accident in Somerset in 1964.