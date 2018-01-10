Cornwall

Masked armed gang raids Truro jewellers

  • 10 January 2018
Jeweller's
Image caption Police officers have recovered a handgun at the scene

Four armed men wearing balaclavas have robbed a jewellers in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a handgun was found after the robbery at Michael Spiers Jewellers in Truro, and an amount of stock was taken.

A staff member was treated by paramedics for minor injuries after being sprayed with a "noxious substance" during the raid but was not seriously harmed.

The robbery happened at 10:00 GMT and a search is under way for the suspects.

Insp Rick Milburn, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "This is an extremely rare incident to happen in Truro and thankfully no one was seriously harmed in the incident."

Image copyright Cornwall Live
Image caption Police said a handgun was found after the robbery at Michael Spiers Jewellers

Eye witness Steve Drewett, who was working in a shop opposite, said: "They were running up the hill and members of the public were chasing them. It was quite scary."

