Image caption The roof collapsed in the fire

A woman missing after a fire at a bungalow has been confirmed dead.

The woman in her 60s died at the house in Barbican Hill, East Looe, Cornwall during the fire on New Year's Eve, police said.

A neighbour said the fire was so vicious he could not get in to help the occupant. Fire crews also said the blaze was fierce.

About 50 calls were made to 999 just before 20:00 GMT. The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained.

Fire investigators are at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

Image copyright Twitter/@MarkHayling Image caption Neighbour Robin Pengelly said the flames were 'vicious'

The fire eventually extinguished by about 03:25 on New Year's Day.

Neighbour Robin Pengelly said he and his wife heard a loud bang when the fire started and he "tried to get [the occupant] out".

He said: "I couldn't get in into it. There were really vicious flames coming out of the windows and coming out of the doors."