Image copyright Twitter/@MarkHayling Image caption Fire crews were called to the scene at about 20:00 GMT

A woman is feared to have died in a fire that destroyed a bungalow.

The house, in Barbican Hill, East Looe, Cornwall, was "completely alight" when fire crews arrived just before 20:00 GMT on New Year's Eve.

They were not initially able to enter the building because of the intense heat and collapsed roof.

A pensioner is thought to have died in the blaze, which was eventually extinguished by about 03:25. Police remain at the scene.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said its staff were "co-ordinating investigation work" with police.