Image copyright Newquay Coastguard Image caption Suzannah Newham said yes to John Dardis

A man's romantic proposal plans were almost ruined when he fell and broke his ankle on a coast path - but he popped the question anyway, while waiting for emergency services.

Suzannah Newham said yes as John Dardis lay on wet ground unable to move, Newquay Coastguard said.

Rescuers had some "great banter" with the Bristol pair while fitting a splint and administering pain killers.

"He literally fell for her," a spokesman said.

Image copyright Newquay Coastguard Image caption Rescuers said they enjoyed "a nice bit of banter" with the couple

Image copyright Newquay coastguard Image caption The rescue team carried John Dardis across fields to an ambulance

The groom-to-be posted a picture on Facebook of his ankle in a cast next to a bottle of champagne and thanked the rescuers for their "great banter" after the accident on Saturday morning.

The couple were said to be staying at Mawgan Porth near Newquay for the weekend and had gone for a coastal walk when Mr Dardis slipped on wet ground.

Image copyright Newquay Coastguard Image caption Suzannah Newham showed off her ring on the way to the hospital

Regie Butler, Newquay Coastguard rescue officer, said: "It was an unfortunate accident but John was very stoic.

"The best man's got the best speech to give now."