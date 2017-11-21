Image copyright Caspar Bush Image caption Mr Bush made the milk bottle dog collar after finding his previous ones easily snapped

A quick-thinking parish priest has used a plastic milk bottle to make himself an emergency dog collar.

The Reverend Caspar Bush, Rector of Redruth in Cornwall, was in need of a new one after his last one snapped on Friday 17 November.

He used a 4 pint milk bottle to fashion the garment, explaining "no other bottle seemed to have a big enough flat bit that was completely white".

He wore the new collar to carry out church duties at the weekend.

The black shirts worn by Mr Bush have a 32mm clerical collar - known informally as a dog collar - but recently his supplier changed the material they used for making dog collars.

He said: "They sent them with very rigid plastic that would only just about bend, and they would snap. So I ran out. I couldn't bring myself to send off to the shirt manufacturers to ask for more so I made a new one this way.

"It's actually a little bit thinner than I'd have liked but it has worked so far, and nobody has noticed any difference - apart from my friends who I told on Facebook!"

Mr Bush described the move as "mildly smile worthy" and this prompted him to share it on social media.

Image copyright Hugo Bush Image caption Mr Bush hopes his new plastic clerical collar will last several months

"Dog collars are like a badge, and are still widely recognised", he said.

"Monday is my day off and I don't wear one then, but on any other day, whenever I do anything, I will always wear a dog collar".

Mr Bush, himself a former dairy farmer, said: "apparently in the old days they would use fairy liquid bottles, but they've changed format and don't work anymore".

He also revealed that he always keeps spare "sub-standard" dog collars in his car glove box and his diary, adding "with disappointing frequency, and this happens to all clergy, I forget to put it on in the morning".