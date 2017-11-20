Driver in Falmouth reverse parks on top of another car
A driver reverse parked in such a way their car ended up on top of the one that was parked behind them.
The unnamed person, thought to be a student, performed the parking blunder in Falmouth, Cornwall, at around 23:20 GMT on Saturday night.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were "informed a Mercedes had reversed into a stationary Saab, resulting in it ending up on top of the car".
Nobody was injured and the vehicle was removed from the residential street.