Image copyright FALMOUTH POLICE Image caption Police have thanked the emergency services for their 'great work'

A drunken woman was rescued after falling about 30ft (9m) off a cliff in the early hours.

She fell from a wall on the top of the cliff on the harbourside at Falmouth, Cornwall, said emergency services.

Firefighters said that they found the "intoxicated person" on a ledge above the sea.

Rescuers brought her back up the cliff where she was looked after by paramedics. Police thanked firefighters for their "great work".

It is not known what the woman's injuries are.