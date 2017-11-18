Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Dale Mcclelland's boss says he's 'devastated' by his death

A man has died after getting trapped in machinery at a waste recycling plant.

Dale Mcclelland, 23, from Redruth, Cornwall died at the scene, police said.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the death at H&A Hygiene Services at the town's Cardrew Industrial Estate on Thursday afternoon.

H&A said: "We are of course devastated that this accident has occurred at our recycling centre."

'Sad times'

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Describing it as "sad times", H&A said in a statement, " Our sincere condolences go to Dale's family, friends and co-workers and we will offer our support to the immediate family for an unspecified period of time."

Tributes are also being paid by friends and family on social media with one saying: "Another childhood friend gone and forever missed, Rest in Peace Dale Mcclelland, such a lovely person, so sad."

A file is being prepared for the coroner.