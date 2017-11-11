Walnut the whippet remembered at final walk anniversary
More than a hundred dog walkers have met on a beach in Newquay to remember Walnut the whippet, a year on.
Pet owners walked the same route at Porth Beach with Mark Woods, Walnut's owner, and his new puppy, George.
Last year Mr Woods' appeal to share Walnut's final walk - before he was put down due to ill health - received international attention.
Mr Woods said it was a "joyful" way to remember Walnut, although tears were shed at the event.
The walk was mirrored as far away as Australia, Mr Woods added, and said it had become an opportunity for people remember their loved ones as well as pets.
Money was raised for local charities St Francis Home for Animals and Cornwall Air Ambulance.
It is hoped the walk will turn into an annual event.
'Deeply touched'
The walk was not confined to dog owners, Brian and Susan Chapman from Roach said they attended for their cat Maggie.
After hearing Walnut's story, they said they felt "deeply touched" and wanted to attend the general remembrance.
They carried a box containing Maggie's ashes during the walk, two years after her passing.
"It is quite emotional", Brian said, "people may say 'it's only a cat or only a dog' but it also brings other events of your life into focus.
"It makes you think of other people that have gone away."