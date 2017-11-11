Image caption Dogs of all shapes and sizes turned out to remember Walnut

More than a hundred dog walkers have met on a beach in Newquay to remember Walnut the whippet, a year on.

Pet owners walked the same route at Porth Beach with Mark Woods, Walnut's owner, and his new puppy, George.

Last year Mr Woods' appeal to share Walnut's final walk - before he was put down due to ill health - received international attention.

Mr Woods said it was a "joyful" way to remember Walnut, although tears were shed at the event.

Image caption Mr Woods said Walnut's ashes would be interred on remembrance Sunday, a year after he was put to sleep

The walk was mirrored as far away as Australia, Mr Woods added, and said it had become an opportunity for people remember their loved ones as well as pets.

Money was raised for local charities St Francis Home for Animals and Cornwall Air Ambulance.

It is hoped the walk will turn into an annual event.

Image caption Walkers braved wet and windy conditions at the Newquay beach

'Deeply touched'

The walk was not confined to dog owners, Brian and Susan Chapman from Roach said they attended for their cat Maggie.

After hearing Walnut's story, they said they felt "deeply touched" and wanted to attend the general remembrance.

Image caption Brian and Susan Chapman attended with their dead cat's ashes

They carried a box containing Maggie's ashes during the walk, two years after her passing.

"It is quite emotional", Brian said, "people may say 'it's only a cat or only a dog' but it also brings other events of your life into focus.

"It makes you think of other people that have gone away."