Image copyright Google Image caption Parking space 19 is in a private, gated car park in central St Ives

A parking space in a busy holiday resort has been sold for up to £40,000.

The space in the centre of St Ives, Cornwall, went for the guide price of between £30,000 and £40,000, before the auction started.

St Ives is a popular coastal town, made up largely of narrow streets on hills, with a scenic harbour and beaches.

Auctioneer Katie Semmens said: "The new owner was very keen to secure the spot and made a bid which was accepted prior to the auction."

Space 19, in the private Tregenna Hill car park, measures 4.4m by 2.1m (14ft 5in by 6ft 11in), and was listed as a "parking space within popular coastal town".

Ms Semmens, from Clive Emson auctioneers, explained: "They now have easy year-round and secure parking with access to the town centre, and thereby its picturesque beach and harbour."

The space was auctioned in arrangement with Harding Laity of St Ives, and went under the hammer on 3 November in Cornwall.

It comes with the remainder of a 999 year lease that started in January 1988.

In September, a former council house in St Ives sold for £1.44m at an auction.