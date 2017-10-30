Image copyright Allister Young Image caption Everyone on the flight was forced to wait in the departure lounge

Passengers claim they were "held against their will" at an airport when Border Force officers failed to turn up to check their passports.

About 200 passengers from a Ryanair flight from Alicante were kept waiting at Newquay Airport on Sunday.

The group, which included families, had to wait for about an hour and 20 minutes until officials arrived from another airport.

The UK Border Force has been contacted for comment.

A passenger on the flight from Spain said everyone on the flight was forced to wait in the departure lounge after arriving at about 18:35 GMT.

"I was completely disgusted," said retired Gary Butler. "It makes the airport look very shoddy."

Passenger Matthew Osborne tweeted: "@Newquay_Airport passengers being held against their will. Unable to leave the airport due to no immigration officers on site. #whatashower."

The UK Border Force carries out immigration and customs controls at airports.

In a statement, the airport said that passengers "were accommodated in the Airport terminal" to comply with legislation "due to the non-attendance of UK Border Force officials".

"We are currently investigating why UK Border Force didn't attend as they would usually do."

The airport said all passengers were processed within 90 minutes of the flight arriving.

Another passenger tweeted: "Plane load of angry passenger stuck at newquay airport as uk border force forgot to turn up. Farcical but true."