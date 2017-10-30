Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The veteran on trial for a death 43 years ago

A British soldier due to stand trial over a killing while serving in Northern Ireland 43 years ago has dubbed his prosecution "a betrayal".

Dennis Hutchings will stand trial in Belfast over the death of John Pat Cunningham in 1974.

Mr Cunningham, 27, who had learning difficulties, was shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol near the village of Benburb.

His family said they want "some clarification" of what happened.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption John Pat Cunningham was 27 at the time of his death, but had a mental age of between six and 10

He was shot dead in a field in Carrickaness Road as he ran away from soldiers who stopped their Land Rover in the area and followed him.

It is alleged Mr Hutchings and another soldier had both fired their guns but it is not known who fired the fatal bullet.

Mr Hutchings, 76, from Cawsand, Cornwall, who is charged with one count of attempted murder and one of attempted GBH said: "They call it Troubles. It was a war zone.

"You went out on patrol. You could not say 100% 'I'll be coming back after this'.

"I think [the prosecution] is an absolute shambles. It just shows how spineless our politicians are. They send you out there to do the job.

"They give you the paperwork to tell you how to do it and totally ignore you once it's finished."

Image caption Demonstrations have taken place on both sides, in support of Mr Hutchings and Mr Cunningham

There were more than 3,200 unsolved killings during the Troubles.

In 1975 Mr Hutchings was told there would be no further action over Mr Cunningham's death.

Hundreds of killings involving paramilitaries and the security forces are now being reviewed by the police

Image caption Charlie Agnew said there had been "no explanation" over his uncle's death

Mr Cunningham's nephew, Charlie Agnew, said the family had not had an explanation of what happened in more than 40 years.

"The impact on the family has been massive. John Pat had a mental illness, he was a vulnerable adult.

"It's weighed very heavily on my mother who is now 83."

Mr Hutchings is expecting to stand trial in Belfast in the new year.