The Bloodhound supersonic car is aiming to break the world land speed record - and be the first to reach 1,000mph.

In development since 2008, it is being tested at Newquay airport at speeds of up to 200mph.

Experience the car in 360, and take a seat where fighter pilot Andy Green sits.

The video is narrated by motoring journalist Chris Harris.

Image copyright Bloodhound

To watch 360 video, you will need the latest version of Chrome, Opera, Firefox or Internet Explorer on your computer.

On mobile - you will need to open the video in the latest version of the YouTube app for Android or iOS.