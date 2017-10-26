Cornwall

The Bloodhound supersonic car is aiming to break the world land speed record - and be the first to reach 1,000mph.

In development since 2008, it is being tested at Newquay airport at speeds of up to 200mph.

Experience the car in 360, and take a seat where fighter pilot Andy Green sits.

The video is narrated by motoring journalist Chris Harris.
Bloodhound supersonic car in the workshop ahead of its test run
