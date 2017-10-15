Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the crash to get in touch

A 62-year-old motorcyclist has died in a collision with a tractor towing a trailer.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the A30 near Redruth, Cornwall, at about 19:15 BST on Saturday.

The biker, who was from the Redruth area, died at the scene said police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the crash to come forward. The road was closed for several hours during investigations.