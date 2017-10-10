Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Stephen Higgitt, 60, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

A former primary school teacher has been jailed for sexually assaulting two girls, one of whom was under 13.

Stephen Higgitt, 60, had earlier been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault by penetration and one of sexual assault.

Higgitt, previously from Wadebridge, Cornwall, but who has since moved to Redditch, Worcestershire, was sentenced to 14 years at Truro Crown Court.

The judge said it amounted to "systematic abuse" over five years.

Higgitt, who walked into the courtroom carrying a guitar case, was found guilty of two counts of assault on a child under 13 by penetration, three assaults by penetration and one charge of sexual assault at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr told Higgitt: "You have shown not a scintilla of remorse for what you have done. You have shown no insight, and no empathy.

"You abused trust in the most appalling way. You used your position as evidence she was lying and you were telling the truth."

Prosecutor Heather Hope said one of the victims "demonstrated significant psychological trauma. Anger that she could not control permeated right through her teenage life and into childhood".

The offences happened over five years, between 2008 and 2013.